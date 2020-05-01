StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

That front will drop down Sunday. We look to start the morning off with showers/thunderstorms across southern IN. Those will likely fade in the midday period ...only to re-develop across Kentucky in the afternoon. These setups mean temperatures are going to vary depending on the timing of the first round fading and when the new ones pop. 80 degree highs are reachable but clouds will be around as well so that may keep us in the 70s. Either way, warm. There is still a question of severe weather on Sunday and that will depend on the timing of what I just mentioned as well. It is a low-end risk but not zero either. Just be weather aware Sunday.