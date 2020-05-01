Trio face felony child abuse charge after 14-month-old suffers broken arms, legs, and severe brain trauma

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people have been charged with felony child abuse after a 14-month-old suffered brokens arms and legs, and severe brain trauma, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
A news release states that deputies were alerted on March 9 that the child was at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington and was receiving treatment for major, traumatic injuries.
An investigator with the sheriff’s office and a social services worker traveled to NHRMC and were briefed that the toddler suffered broken arms and legs, extensive bruising on its body, and extreme head trauma, resulting in signficant brain injuries.
The child was flown to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where multiple life-saving surgeries were performed. Investigators say the child survived but has permanent, debilitating injuries that have altered their life.
The sheriff’s office and social services conducted interviews with every member of the home where the incident allegedly occurred and on March 9, deputies executed search warrants at two homes on Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro.
Investigators said evidence shows that Jeanne Spaulding (mug not available), 48, Kayla Michelle Evers, 26, and Parker Delane Spaulding, 24, were at the home at the time of the incident and were responsible for the care and supervision of the child.
“These individuals willfully committed and/or grossly, negligently omitted acts resulting in the extensive trauma to the 14 month old child, by applying extreme physical pressure to the child’s body,” the news release stated.
All three were arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.
They each received $250,000 bonds.
“Please keep this precious child in your prayers, as the child will now have many lifetime obstacles to overcome. This child is a fighter and has shown strength unparalleled to anything we have ever witnessed before,” Sheriff Jody Greene stated in the news release.
