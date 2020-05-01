Unemployment frustrations continue, Indiana works to fix issues

INDIANA (WFIE) - State leaders on Thursday addressed unemployment problems that people have been facing since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic started impacting Indiana.
The frustrations are there for those not knowing when their next full paycheck is coming.
Roxanne LaGrange was temporarily laid off from MasterBrand and said she has experienced this level of frustration first-hand.
“They basically tell you when you call,” LaGrange said. “They read something off a piece of paper that’s already wrote up for them, and then they say, ‘Wait for a claims investigator to get ahold of you.'”
Many who are applying for benefits tell 14 News that one of the biggest frustrations is the wait times for the unemployment call center in Indiana. LaGrange explained one of her calls.
“Stay on hold for over two and a half hours," LaGrange said. “Well at that time, the clock struck 3:30, and it cut me off.”
14 News spoke with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Officials acknowledged the issues, and say these issues are ones they are working to fix on a daily basis.
“We know that we need to be better and we’re working each week to get better," Josh Richardson, Chief of Staff at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said. "We’ve also done a ton of things already to make this process happen more smoothly.”
In April, the state’s unemployment call center answered more than one million phone calls.
State leaders also announced on Thursday they are making some changes to help field these calls and ease frustrations.
Fred Payne, the Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said,
“We’re making some technology changes that will allow for twice as many call backs to occur," Fred Payne, the Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said "We’re training additional contract staff to to help with deeper questions and issues that our callers are facing.”
Though people are still waiting for those payments, they want them to know there’s a lot going on behind the scenes to help them during this pandemic.
If you have questions, there are some commonly asked questions and answers on the unemployment website.
