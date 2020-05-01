Where is Louisville in the race to find COVID treatments?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are nearly 300 treatments and more than 90 vaccines for COVID 19 are being tested across the United States right now, with some of that work happening in Louisville. It was the first city in Kentucky to start treatment and vaccine testing, and the commonwealth was the second state to start plasma donations.
Charlie Otten, a 29 year-old who recovered from COVID-19, has donated blood before, but never plasma.
“It takes a little bit longer, but I’d say overall it’s probably a little bit easier,” Otten told WAVE 3 News.
He recovered from a minor bout with the virus and learned he had the antibodies desperately needed to help others try to fight it.
“[It is] a little bit of my time and a little prick. If it helps save lives, I’d do it as much as I can,” Otten said.
The Kentucky Blood Center says the plasma from 25 donors could possibly help 100 patients recover, but it’s also helping local researchers determine what fights off the virus and how much of it you need.
Dr. Joseph Flynn, chief administrative officer of Norton Medical Group and physician-in-chief of Norton Cancer Institute, says because of the flood of donors like Otten, Norton has been able to infuse more patients with plasma.
At first, they were only infusing the sickest patients suffering from respiratory failure, but the growing supply has allowed them to expand to less severe hospitalized patients.
They are trying to see if it will prevent them from getting worse.
Right now, Flynn says it’s unknown what level of antibodies or antigens are needed to fight the infection because the virus affects everyone so differently.
Although scientists are learning so much about the virus quickly, there’s still a ton of research to be done.
“As Dr. Fauci said, there’s not been a home run per say, and its likely going to be that we need multiple different approaches,” Flynn said.
Right now, the FDA is trying to fast track Remdesivir, a drug originally developed to fight Ebola. Now, it’s being used to stop COVID 19 from multiplying in your cells. It’s proven effective in clinical trials, diminishing recovery time from 15 to 11 days, but that’s only one shot in a long battle.
“A large part of the tissue damage comes from the body’s response to the virus and not the virus itself, Dr. Don Stevens said.
Stevens is a hematologist and oncologist with Norton Cancer Institute. He’s also the principal investigator on numerous COVID-19 clinical trials.
He explained that patients’ bodies react to the virus in a similar way to what is seen in cancer patients, whose immune systems are weakened from cancer drugs. The virus decreases the ability to fight, and the body goes into overdrive trying to destroy it and ends up attacking normal tissue.
That’s why the researchers at Norton are testing drugs to help boost your immunity and lessen that overdrive to use alongside Remdesivir. One of them is Selinexor, originally used with cancer patients who relapse after treatment or remission.
“In theory, it will be helpful both in limiting the viruses ability to reproduce itself, and limiting the export of these inflammatory biochemicals that are responsible for tissue damage,” Stevens said.
Stevens is the first in the world to try the drug on COVID-19 patients, and this is just one of the 13 or 14 different clinical trials Norton’s team of researchers are planning.
“We were able to launch one of these studies in 18 days where the average might be three months,” Stevens said.
Stevens and Flynn said more data on ongoing clinical trials will be released in a few months, but experts say the race for a vaccine could take another year.
Flynn said it’s a lot more complex to come up with a vaccine than a treatment.
“In the meantime, how can we mitigate the infection, stop the growth in other ways and prevent people from having bad outcomes due to the damage of the infection?” Flynn asked.
If you or a loved one have the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial, Stevens and Flynn urge you to do so. It will not only help you, but it will help so many others.
Also, if you have tested positive for COVID-19 and now test negative, sign up with the Kentucky Blood Center to donate plasma.
