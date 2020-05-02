FORECAST: Storms return Sunday, some strong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase Tonight with most of the area remaining dry, but showers and a few storms are possible toward morning in Indiana. It will be a warm night with lows only dropping into the 60s.
Showers and storms will move through part of southern Indiana Sunday morning, but the main round of storms that impacts most of the area will be in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Highs will be in the 70s.
The storms will push south Sunday evening giving way to a dry Sunday night with decreasing clouds. Temperatures fall back into the 50s for overnight lows.
Most of Monday will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s. By late Monday night into Tuesday another disturbance brings another chance of rain.
Enjoy the warmer temperatures to start the week because another cool down is in store for later in the week with highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.