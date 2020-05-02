Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has issued a Golden Alert for a woman last seen early Saturday morning.
Wanda Jones was last seen on the 100 block of South 44th Street around 5:00 a.m. on May 2, according to LMPD. She is listed as driving a 2005 black Chevrolet Tahoe with Ohio license plates.
Police said that Jones suffers dementia and has other medical issues that require medication.
Anyone who has seen Mrs. Jones is asked to call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD (5673) with any information.
