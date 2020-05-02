Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he hopes to open sports venues on July Fourth. That would give Indianapolis Motor Speedway the opportunity to become one of the first sporting venues to put fans back in the stands. Holcomb cautioned it is only a target date and could be pushed back depending on the coronavirus. Speedway officials currently have an IndyCar-Xfinity Series doubleheader set for July 4. NASCAR's Brickyard 400 is scheduled for July 5.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is expected to be the first major U.S. sport to resume amid the pandemic. The stock car series will be closely watched in how it handles safety. The first race is scheduled for May 17 in Darlington, South Carolina. Six more races are scheduled in that state and North Carolina between May 17 and May 27. More than 700 people will likely be at the tracks. It is an opportunity for NASCAR to shine. If NASCAR makes a mistake, it could be a setback to all major leagues.
UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA’s chief medical officer says widespread testing for coronavirus will be crucial to having college sports in the fall, especially contact sports such as football and basketball. Dr. Brian Hainline expressed cautious optimism in an interview with The Associated Press. The NCAA unveiled a three-phase recommended plan for getting sports up and running on campuses this fall. They all depend on schools having students back on campus.
UNDATED (AP) — College athletes may be permitted to earn money for their names, images and likenesses without compromising their eligibility by this time next year. There are plenty of questions left to answer for the NCAA. A big one is whether Congress might get around to passing a law on the issue that has divided college sports for years. The NCAA for now will work on rules on how athletes will be able to start earning compensation.