Indiana State Department of Health Saturday Update: 19,295 total positive cases of COVID-19, 1,115 total deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released an update Saturday on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Indiana is now reporting a total of 19,295 positive cases in the state, according to the ISDH. 676 new positive cases have been reported to the ISDH, with testing between April 6 and May 1.
There were 53 new reported deaths due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,115.
The number of patients tested in the state has been reported as 104,141 as of Saturday afternoon.
The Indiana State Department of Health also gave an update on long-term care facilities in the state, with 474 new positive cases and 1,467 total cases within these facilities. Total number of deaths within long-term care facilities went up to 260 total, with 98 new deaths reported.
On Friday, Gov. Holcomb announced a 5-stage plan that would begin to reopen businesses that had been closed due to the pandemic. The rollout began on April 27 with elective procedures permitted.
The next stage will begin on May 4, where face coverings will be recommended in public settings and social gatherings of 25 or more can take place with proper CDC social distancing guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.