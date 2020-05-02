Kentucky doctor offers COVID-19 antibody test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT) - Our ability to test for coronavirus antibodies is growing, but what we can do with that information is still limited. As the state works to reopen, one Kentucky doctor is offering the antibody test.
Doctor John Mullins, with Marshall Lifestyle Medicine in Lexington spoke to Lexington station WKYT. He said it took some work to procure a supply of the COVID-19 antibody test.
The blood test tells people if they’ve been infected in the past, even if they didn’t know it. There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to COVID-19.
Mullins says usually, once you’ve been infected with a virus, the antibodies you carry afterwards will offer some protection. But how much protection you’d have against being re-infected is still being studied, so it’s critical to continue to stick to social distancing measures.
“What we have not been able to do as a medical society or a country is to know how many people have ever had it, had no symptoms, recovered, and went about their life with really no incident whatsoever,” Dr. Mullins said.
Mullins told WKYT the majority of people who have contacted him about the test have been convinced they had the virus. He says these numbers should help when it comes to reopening the state.
He said the test, which costs $35, is for people with no symptoms and is not for people who are currently sick.
The CDC says it’s unclear if those antibodies can provide protection against getting infected again. This means that we do not know at this time if antibodies make you immune to the virus.
