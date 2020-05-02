Louisville Metro Police arrest woman in connection with deadly shooting in the California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting in the California neighborhood Saturday morning where one man was killed.
Christy D. Turner, 58, from Louisville has been charged with one count of murder.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, calls came in to police around 7:30 a.m. on a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street.
Once police arrived, they found a male victim in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
An arrest citation said that Turner was in an argument with the victim before pulling a gun on him, shooting him multiple times.
Turner has been booked at Metro Corrections and will appear in court May 4.
