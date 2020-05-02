New Albany Police investigating after one person injured in shooting

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a shooting in New Albany leaving one victim injured on Saturday afternoon.
According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, calls were received around 12:00 p.m. to shots fired in the area of the 100 block of Village Drive.
When officers arrived they found a male in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to University Hospital in Louisville. His condition is unknown at this time.
“The NAPD is working hard to identify and hold accountable all parties involved with this event," Chief Bailey said. “New Albany is a safe community with few violent crimes and we are working hard to keep it that way.”
Chief Bailey provided an update saying that a person of interest has been taken into custody. That individual has not been formally charged at the moment.
Investigation is currently ongoing.
