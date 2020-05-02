One man dies after shooting in the California neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed one man has died from a shooting in the California neighborhood Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, calls came in to police around 7:30 a.m. on a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street.
Once police arrived, they found a male victim in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
There are no suspects at this time, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently handling the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.