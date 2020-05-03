Baffert’s duo take both divisions of the Arkansas Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer Bob Baffert wishes the Run for the Roses was a month away, instead of four months out. Baffert’s talented pair of undefeated 3-year-olds, Charlatan and Nadal, each won their respective divisions of the Arkansas Derby on Saturday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs , Arkansas.
In the first division, Charlatan raced out to the early lead and never looked back as he powered his way to a six length triumph in what was his first stakes race. The winning time for the mile and an eighth test was 1:48.49.
About an hour later, stablemate Nadal kept his unbeaten record intact as he scored a three length victory and this colt was a tad faster than Charlatan. Nadal’s final clocking was 1:48.34.
