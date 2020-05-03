Clarksville golf course reopens with new social distancing guidelines

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Golfers returned to Wooded View Golf Course on Saturday after it was closed for more than a month.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, golf courses in Indiana and Kentucky have been allowed to stay open. Wooded View Communications Director Ken Conklin tells WAVE 3 News the golf course decided to close for a few weeks to adopt new safety guidelines.
“Once we saw that people were not following social distancing, we decided that it was best we closed,” Conklin said. “Now that we've had time to adjust, we have the right equipment, we have the right sanitizing equipment, we're able to provide our services and still keep everyone safe.”
To improve social distancing, the Clarksville golf course is only allowing one person per cart unless a family is using it. Additionally, Wooded View is limiting the number of people who can play at a certain time; only four can play in a group.
To keep the course more hygienic, Wooded View filled cups on the course with pool noodle sections so golf balls can rest on top of the cup instead of falling in.
Conklin said people have responded well to Wooded View’s reopening.
“We thought is anyone going to come because folks are still nervous, but once we got the word out, it was packed,” Conklin said. “We know people are just ready to get out.”
For a complete list of changes, visit Wooded View Golf Course’s website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.