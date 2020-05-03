Federal court rules emergency junction in favor of drive-in church services

The court ruling, allows for drive-in services at Maryville Baptist Church if churchgoers adhere to public health guidelines mandated for “life-sustaining” entities. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | May 3, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 10:48 AM

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Court of Appeals has granted a ruling in favor of the lawsuit filed by Maryville Baptist Church against Gov. Andy Beshear.

The court ruling, which was granted in part, allows for drive-in services at Maryville Baptist Church if churchgoers adhere to public health guidelines mandated for “life-sustaining” entities.

Maryville Baptist Church had filed a motion against the Beshear administration for enforcement against in-person services. During an Easter service, Kentucky State Police officers had taken down license plates and issued orders to self-quarantine on vehicles at the service.

Liberty Counsel, the nonprofit litigation organization representing Maryville, said that the enforcement was an overreach of power.

The ruling delivered Saturday did not mention hosting in-person services within the injunction.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday that if the Governor’s order banning non-essential travel, including hosting in-person church services, was reversed, a lawsuit would be filed.

