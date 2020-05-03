FORECAST: Nice start to the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An isolated shower or sprinkles are still possible, but most of the area will be dry overnight. Clouds will gradually decrease becoming mostly clear toward morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Great weather in store for the start of the week! Expect a mostly sunny sky for most of Monday, but clouds will increase late afternoon into the evening. It will be warm with highs reaching the low to mid 70s.
Showers will be on the increase Monday night into Tuesday morning as our next disturbance heads our way. Temperatures will only drop into the lower 50s.
Scattered showers continue on Tuesday as an area of low pressure passes just to the south of the area. The best chance for showers will be during the first half of the day, but clouds will linger into the afternoon holding temperatures near 60.
Temperatures remain below average for the remainder of the week with another push of cool air for the weekend. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s on Saturday. Patchy frost will be possible next weekend in the suburbs.
