FORECAST: Showers end; nice Monday ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue this evening as a cold front moves south. Drier air will lead to decreasing clouds overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Most of Monday will be nice under a mostly sunny sky, but clouds will increase during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s, which is average for this time of year.
Showers will increase late Monday night into Tuesday morning as our next disturbance heads our way. We’ll see scattered showers on Tuesday as an area of low pressure passes just to the south of the area. The best chance for showers will be during the first half of the day, but clouds will linger into the afternoon holding temperatures near 60.
