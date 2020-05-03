Gov. Beshear: 253 new COVID-19 cases in Ky. over the weekend, 5 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In Sunday’s update from Frankfort, Governor Andy Beshear announced 253 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
With no update from the Governor Saturday evening, Beshear announced updates for both days of the weekend during Sunday’s briefing.
Saturday’s update confirmed 173 new positive cases in the state, with five additional deaths. Sunday’s update added 80 new positive cases, with no additional deaths.
The total numbers for Kentucky now stand at 5,130 cases of COVID-19. Beshear said this number includes 5,129 confirmed positive cases and one probable case.
Kentucky has now reported 58,408 COVID-19 tests have been administered.
Governor Beshear said there would be more updates on testing coming up this week, as well as further details on phase two of reopening healthcare services.
Other updates on COVID-19 in the state include:
- 1,519 patients total hospitalized due to COVID-19, 329 currently hospitalized
- 654 patients ever in the ICU due to COVID-19, 170 currently in ICU
- 1,892 patients have recovered
- Long-term Care Facilities have reported 43 new resident cases, 9 new staff cases, with 4 new deaths reported over the weekend
