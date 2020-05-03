Indiana State Department of Health Sunday Update: 19,933 total positive COVID-19 cases, 1,132 total deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released their Sunday update on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
A total of 19,933 positive cases have been reported in the state, according to the ISDH. 645 new positive cases were reported on Sunday.
17 new deaths have been confirmed due to the novel coronavirus, with the total number of deaths in the state at 1,132.
There were 4,726 new tests added to the state’s total, with 108,859 tests administered in Indiana.
On Monday, Indiana plans on beginning stage two of a five-stage plan that would begin to reopen Indiana’s economy. The stage includes lifting restrictions on essential travel and allowing social gatherings of up to 25 people with proper CDC social distancing guidelines.
Retail and commercial businesses, as well as shopping malls are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. Also within stage two, religious services may convene inside places of worship starting May 8.
Governor Holcomb will provide another update on coronavirus in the state of Indiana Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.