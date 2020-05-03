JCPS to launch CARE Hotline connecting families to resources

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many are struggling right now and need help due to many different factors. Now there is a way you can get some direction.
JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district realizes there is a lot of anxiety beyond how students are going to finish their school work. Families are worried about jobs, how they are going to pay rent, how they are going to keep food on the table.
That’s why the district said they are launching a hotline to connect families with needed resources and services. The CARE Hotline will begin taking calls Monday morning.
People can call for referrals related to medical services, drug and alcohol addiction help, homelessness, domestic violence and basic needs like food, housing, and utilities.
The hotline will be operated by professionals from the Academic Support Programs Department and will include school counselors, mental health practitioners, Family Resource Youth Services coordinators, and coordinators from the departments of Early Childhood, Health Services and Community Supports.
People taking calls will be able to walk callers through the resources that are available and help connect them to the services they need.
The line will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 29. The district will evaluate the response and determine if there’s a need for it to continue over the summer and into next year.
The phone number to call is 502-313-CARE (2273). Families can continue to call 313-HELP (4357) for general JCPS-related questions.
