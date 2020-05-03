Suspect identified, arrested in multi-state police pursuit leading to SWAT standoff in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged in connection to a multi-state vehicle pursuit leading to a police and SWAT Team standoff in the Highview neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
34-year-old Sterling Bolin of Louisville has been charged with terroristic threatening, kidnapping, wanton endangerment and burglary.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said that around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, LMPD was notified of a 4-year-old that was abducted by his father from the 10000 block of Leelah Court.
Kentucky State Police was informed to begin the Amber Alert process for the missing child, and investigation determined that the suspect was in New Albany, Indiana at the time.
Bolin and the 4-year-old returned to the residence on Leelah Court around 11:00 a.m. according to the arrest report. Officers said on the report they could hear Bolin threaten to kill the child and the child’s mother over a phone call.
While officers attempted to serve an Emergency Protective Order, Bolin again drove off with the 4-year-old and later crossed over to Indiana.
Smiley said that ISP had then attempted a traffic stop of the suspect’s vehicle in New Albany, but the suspect failed to stop and began fleeing.
ISP Sellersburg Sgt. Carey Huls confirmed that the vehicle pursuit began in New Albany on Grant Line Road. The chase continued on multiple roads in the area before heading onto I-265 East from Charlestown Road into Louisville.
According to Bolin’s arrest report, the suspect’s vehicle reached speeds of up to 112 miles per hour while in pursuit.
Louisville Metro Police assisted ISP with the pursuit of the passenger vehicle.
Around 12:20 p.m., officers received reports that Bolin then took the child to a residence on the 6600 block of Vandre Avenue off of Smyrna Parkway.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the child was released to his mother and was not injured.
A short standoff happened with LMPD and SWAT officers as Bolin barricaded himself within the residence. He eventually surrendered to police with no one injured.
Bolin has been booked at Metro Correction. A court appearance for Bolin is scheduled on May 4.
