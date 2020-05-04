Bullitt Central seniors surprised with yard signs

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Graduation is right around the corner for many schools. But this year will look much different.
Staff members at Bullitt Central showed some love to nearly 330 seniors Friday by placing signs in their yards. Bullitt Central assistant principal Christy Burden said it took a lot of teamwork to get it all done.
“They helped me with group, getting the addresses together by location, sorting, with getting everything ready for today’s event. Big shout out to today’s staff helping us put on this big event for our students,” she said.
Burden said even though the year is non-traditional, they still want it to be as special as possible.
Graduation for Bullitt Central is currently set for Oct. 3.
