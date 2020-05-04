Carnival Cruises to resume some trips on August 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Carnival Cruise to phase-in some cruises August 1. The plan is to phase in a few North American services this summer, beginning on August 1. Eight ships will be departing from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston.
All North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 will be canceled, and all other trips in North America and Australia, not leaving from the three designated ports, will be canceled through August 31.
All Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be canceled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on September 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on October 6. For more information, click here.
