Coronavirus deaths top century mark in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday confirmed only nine new cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County, but added that four more deaths push the county’s total above 100.
There are now 1,421 total cases, and there have been 102 deaths due to the virus that has killed tens of thousands of people around the world this year.
“That certainly is a tragic milestone,” Fischer said of the century mark.
The mayor also said there are now eight more LMDC staffers and one LMPD staffer who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fischer added that 131 LMDC inmates have been tested, and all results have come back negative.
A total of 32 first responders have tested positive. Eleven of them have returned to work, and 21 others are still recovering.
Fischer said that Kentucky residents should play by Kentucky rules, not the rules of their northern neighbors in Indiana. The mayor noted that Indiana went into shutdown mode a week after Kentucky did, has a much larger population and started to ease restrictions before Kentucky did. The result?
“Indiana has about four times the deaths Kentucky has had, so social distancing really matters,” Fischer said. “We need to have these facts in mind as far as what our opening strategies can be ... Be focused, be patient. Let’s think smart as a region for what we do together ... We all have the same goal ... Let’s not learn our lesson the hard way.”
He also said the One Louisville COVID-19 Respond Fund has now reached approximately $10 million, about $7 million of which already has been distributed to households, non-profit groups and arts organizations, among others.
“This isn’t over if you want to help," Fischer said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.