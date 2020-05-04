Details scarce as detectives investigate shooting that killed boy, 2, in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives in Elizabethtown are investigating a shooting that killed a 2-year-old boy.
The child, whose name has not been released, died Sunday.
Police say this is going to be a lengthy case, and they’re still working to determine if anyone in the family will face charges.
“The family is grieving the loss of a precious child and our hearts are truly broken with them," Elizabethtown police spokesman Ofc. James Thomas said.
Thomas said that because the investigation is just beginning, and the case is a sensitive one, detectives can’t share many details about the shooting, whose gun was used or the circumstances that preceded the shooting.
“Investigations are rarely, truly, black and white,” Thomas said. “The circumstances in this case mandate we have to pay close, careful attention. Our detectives are working diligently to make sure we get the outcome right on this.”
Investigators said the boy’s parents and young siblings were in the home at the time of the shooting.
“We’re going to investigate," Thomas said. "We’re going to treat it like a criminal investigation. At this time, there are no criminal charges, no arrests made.”
Once detectives finish the investigation, they’ll decide whether any charges are filed.
