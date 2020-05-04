FORECAST: Cooler, cloudy with showers through mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny skies last through the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s. Clouds increase during the late afternoon and evening ahead of our next rainmaker.
Showers increase tonight lasting into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will only drop into the lower 50s due to the clouds and rain.
Scattered showers continue tomorrow as an area of low pressure passes just to our south. The best chance for showers will be during the first half of the day, but clouds will linger into the afternoon keeping temperatures in the 50s for most.
While an isolated shower or sprinkles can’t be ruled out Tuesday night, most will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 40s.
We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast on Wednesday before a drier and sunnier Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.