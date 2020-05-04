FORECAST: Showers & cooler temperatures Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances increase overnight with mild temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Periods of light rain are likely early Tuesday, continuing into the early afternoon in places. Lingering cloud cover even after the rain is over will keep temperatures in the 50s for areas north of the Ohio River and 60s for areas south of the river.
While an isolated shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out Tuesday night, most will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 40s.
After a partly cloudy start on Wednesday, scattered showers are possible during the second half of the day. Highs will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s.
After a week of below average temperatures a more powerful cold front arrives Friday with even cooler air for the weekend.
