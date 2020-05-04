JCPS launches hotline to connect families to variety of resources during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools have launched a hotline that connects parents to different resources they might need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The JCPS CARE Line can be reached at 502-313-CARE (2273).
From food to clothing, medical supplies to mental health services, The JCPS CARE Line connects families to all these.
"We've never done this before,” said Ben Langley, JCPS Community Support Services Specialist .
The hotline is made up of a team of professionals from the Academic Support Programs Department and includes school counselors and mental health practitioners.
“Our families can call one number,” explained Langley. “It's easy to remember, 313-CARE, and they can get a caring, knowledgeable professional on the phone."
These professionals can find help for Domestic violence, Drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness, or unemployment.
"It's all about having accessibility to the services right now more than ever before,” said Langley. "If you can eliminate the non-cognitive barriers to education, then our children will be able to receive a solid education.”
JCPS wants to continue to provide services that would be available to students if they were still meeting with resource coordinators in schools.
The hotline will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 29.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.