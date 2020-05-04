Jeffersonville jeweler excited to re-open for first time since March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday marked a milestone in Indiana.
Several retail and commercial businesses opened their doors in compliance with Phase II of Governor Eric Holcomb’s economic re-opening plan. Stores were allowed to open at half capacity and must implement social distancing policies.
At Benton Fine Jewelry, the sound of business filled the sales floor Monday for the first time in weeks. It’s a sound owner Jim Benton said he’s been waiting for since he closed the store.
“We’ve been waiting to get the okay to open the door,” Benton said.
Benton’s store has been in business since the 1950s and has been located on Court Avenue since the 1990s. He told WAVE 3 News he thought he had seen it all.
“It’s just odd, different," Benton said.
His last day in business was March 18. For six weeks, the store’s been closed. The only work Benton’s done has been on repairs that were already in the store.
Monday, they were finally able to see new customers.
“The first customer through the door this morning at ten brought in the six watches for batteries and stuff like that. And again, we love seeing our customers and taking care of their repairs.”
Not every business threw open the doors on Monday. Four miles north in Clarksville, the parking lot was empty at the Green Tree Mall. Mall security told WAVE 3 News the mall will not re-open until Wednesday, though it had received the go-ahead to do so Monday.
Restaurants and beauty salons will have to wait until May 11 to re-open.
As the state slowly returns to normal, Benton knows his business won’t be booming any time soon, but said it’s still a good feeling to be back at work.
“I don’t think that this business is going to be like flipping a switch,” Benton said. “A lot of our customers are out of work or have been out of work and don’t have the money to take care of this repair job now or that repair job, that type of thing. But, [opening now] will get us through and we’ll be here when they get ready or when everybody gets back on their feet.”
