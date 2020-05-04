Labrador retriever puppies stolen from kennel in Palmyra

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sheriff’s deputies need assistance to help find a litter of puppies stolen from a kennel in Harrison County, Ind.
The Labrador retriever puppies are about three-weeks-old and need to be reunited with their mother.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s department shared a picture of the litter on their Facebook page. The post said the puppies were taken from a kennel on Corydon Ramsey Road in Palmyra.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s department.
