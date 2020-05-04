Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at a state prison are expected to increase. Beshear said at his daily news briefing Sunday that test results are expected Monday from the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County. He says the results will be pretty tough numbers to see. An outbreak at the prison led to the facility’s entire population being tested. At least one inmate has died from the virus. The prison has 982 inmates. Overall, Beshear there have been at least 5,130 positive cases and 253 deaths from the virus in Kentucky.