Louisville dog groomer eager to get back to work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As some Indiana businesses get the green light to reopen, business owners in Kentucky will have to wait another week. Among the first to reopen on May 11 are manufacturers, car dealerships, and dog groomers.
Many business owners are eager to get back to work, including Amanda Shafer, the owner of Pawsitively Dogs Grooming off of Brownsboro Road in Louisville. She had to close her business on March 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were hoping, being as we don’t really deal with people often or in large groups, that we would be allowed to stay open but, we didn’t,” Shafer told WAVE 3 News. “As the time has gone on, it’s gotten a bit more stressful. I’ve tried to apply for the PPP loan and the EIDL loans anything to help out during this time and I’ve gotten none of that.”
She was relieved when Governor Andy Beshear announced last week that dog groomers were included in the first phase of businesses to reopen.
“A huge weight was lifted when he said on Wednesday that we could open on May 11,” Shafer said. “Now we have a date and we can actually breathe and know that I’m going back and take care of everybody, get back to some sort of normalcy.”
Shafer says her phone has been ringing non-stop with her clients wanting to set up an appointment to bring their dogs in. When she does open on the 11th, she says she will be taking precautions and offering curbside service.
“Of course we are wearing our masks,” Shafer said. “Wash our hands sanitizing doing everything we were doing beforehand.”
The groomer hopes that by taking extra precautions and being part of the first round of things to open back up, other businesses and people will continue safe practices.
“I hope that once we get going, we can stay going,” Shafer said. “That fear is always there, that he [Beshear] opens things up, we get going for a few days and cases spike, and he [Beshear] backs off to closing again. That will be even more heartbreaking.”
Shafer says she has hundreds of clients that she is getting back to. Because many are past-due for grooming, she’s not taking any new clients at this time, but she hopes to do so eventually.
