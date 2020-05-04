Louisville JBS pork plant continues to operate as COVID-19 cases rise to 57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the coronavirus case count climbs at Louisville’s JBS pork processing plant, Gov. Andy Beshear says its possible closure is being explored.
Speaking in Frankfort Sunday, Beshear announced the number of positive COVID-19 cases stemming from JBS rose from 34 to 57 in one week. One death was also reported when the initial case count was released April 27.
JBS facilities in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Wisconsin have already closed temporarily after viral outbreaks.
On Sunday, Beshear praised the temporary closure of other Kentucky meat processing plants including a Tyson Foods plant in Henderson and Specialty Foods Group plant in Owensboro.
“Even with something that’s this important to the food supply chain we cannot allow people to walk into an unsafe environment knowing that this is there,” Beshear said.
For now, JBS is staying open as part of an essential industry under an executive order from President Trump. The order, issued April 28, does not go as far as mandating plants to stay open or prevent closures.
Monday, Metro Health Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said “significant changes” have been made at JBS to increase sanitation and promote social distancing.
“So we’re kind of hoping to see the fruits of that labor in the coming weeks with less cases being diagnosed,” she said.
According to Moyer, Louisville is also working with JBS to identify where cases are happening and how they’re spreading between workers and the people they come in contact with.
“Ensure that people we know are positive are staying home and not going back to work, and that their contacts are also staying home and not going to work,” Moyer said.
Mayor Greg Fischer called JBS a dynamic situation that the city is watching closely but did not release any specific details of a possible plan to close.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.