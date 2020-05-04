Medical services start to resume after more COVID testing at Norton Healthcare

Phil Badgett said he rolled into the drive through testing site because like other patients, he got a notice from his doctor. Badgett can’t get his back procedure this week unless he is tested. The test made him feel secure, but the coronavirus has taken away the main support in his life."I can’t be around my grandchildren,” Badgett said. “My family the kids are waiting on me to get well. They want to hug their grandpa, their great grandpa and their great-great grandpa, we want to be able to touch somebody."