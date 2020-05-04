Medical services start to resume after more COVID testing at Norton Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is getting ready to go back to its regular healthcare services. It will resume outpatient surgery and other invasive procedures Wednesday. Dr. James Frazier, VP of medical affairs at Norton Healthcare said people have been putting off important procedures out of fear. He hopes the steps the hospitals take reverse that.
In addition to getting tested before a procedure all patients admitted into a Norton Healthcare hospitals will also have the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19. Frazier said pre- procedure screenings are part of phase two in reopening hospital services. All outpatients will get tested or at least screened for COVID-19.
Phil Badgett said he rolled into the drive through testing site because like other patients, he got a notice from his doctor. Badgett can’t get his back procedure this week unless he is tested. The test made him feel secure, but the coronavirus has taken away the main support in his life."I can’t be around my grandchildren,” Badgett said. “My family the kids are waiting on me to get well. They want to hug their grandpa, their great grandpa and their great-great grandpa, we want to be able to touch somebody."
All of us will have to wait a little longer for the hugs and embraces we’re yearning for. In the meantime, Norton said it’s staying vigilant with testing. It’s prepared to complete 100 tests an hour.
Badgett will have to wait up to 96 hours for his results but his most important countdown is for the next time he’ll see his family.“I’ll probably squeeze them until they pop,” Badgett says.
Norton Health said at this time there’s no end date for the drive-thru testing site. If you are going to come to the hospital or the drive through they recommend you wear a mask.
Frazier said elective surgeries will start in phase three next week. Patients will get a phone call with their results and results will be posted on their online Norton charts.
