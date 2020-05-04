Metro budget faces potential cuts as violent crime increases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD leaders claim violent crime is up in nearly every category this year compared to 2019 so far.
Police Chief Steve Conrad said the trend started before the coronavirus crisis, but certainly hasn’t let up as stay-at-home orders were in put place.
The spike in crime is coming at a time when resources to fight it may be up against budget cuts.
LMPD’s budget hearing is in two weeks, but there’s already been some talk at a Public Safety Committee meeting about what the department is up against. Conrad said homicides and other shootings are sharply up right now.
"I would argue that we're facing another pandemic in our community," Conrad said. "That is the pandemic of violent crime."
As of Monday, LMPD had responded to 118 shootings so far this year, compared to just 64 last year to date.
When it comes to homicides, this year, there have been 39 in the Metro, nearly double the 2019 year-to-date total of 22.
Despite the increase in crime, Mayor Greg Fischer said, without additional funding from the federal government and flexibility on how funds can be used, cuts to public safety may have to happen due to the strain coronavirus has put on the city's financial position.
“Remember the painful cuts coursed by a $25 million last year?” Fischer asked during his recent budget address. “Now, we’re facing the prospect of cuts about three times that amount.”
So, Metro Council members, now charged with crafting the budget, are not only hopeful about federal funding sources, but some are calling on police pay to be prioritized. So, they said staffing doesn't see a hit while crime is going up.
“Every single officer that I have spoken to, and that I have a relationship with, who left the department earlier than expected, it came down to predominantly, not only, but predominantly, pay and compensation,” Councilman Anthony Piagentini, District 19, said.
Conrad said, this fiscal year, he’s already lost 133 employees. He added that 82 fewer officers are on the street today than last July.
LIke Fischer, Conrad is hopeful Louisville will receive further federal aid.
"The bottom line is that takes money and that is going to require the kind of flexibility and hopefully the help that we need from the federal government," Conrad said.
Piagentini said that without a reduction to crime and a robust police force, he believes Louisville will not experience the full benefits of economic recovery after the coronavirus.
"All the economic stimulus, get back to work programs, that we would put forward would be absolutely useless, if we continue to see the increase in crime and the decrease in total officers that we have seen over the past couple years due to the noncompetitive pay structure," he said.
