New cafe coming to Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new business could soon be moving inside the former Doc’s Cantina building at Waterfront Park.
The park says that work is underway to open a new cafe there. The grab-and-go cafe will feature items like coffee, sandwiches, snacks and even beer and wine .
Renovations are currently underway. The cafe will occupy a portion of the first floor of the building making it convenient for Waterfront Park visitors. Waterfront Park is currently seeking tenants to fill the remainder of the building.
So far an opening date has not been set.
