One of three arrested with AR-15 for shots fired while ‘cruising’ on Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters exposed Sunday night what Broadway looked like on what would have been Derby on Saturday, a scene that included people firing off guns, including an AR-15.
Dino Johnson, who was getting off of work Saturday night was stunned. He told WAVE 3 News he could barely move down Broadway because of partying.
“I felt like LMPD didn’t have any concerns about the West End [Saturday],” he said.
WAVE 3 News reported officers were frustrated with a lack of a typical LMPD detail to address cruising down Broadway on Derby. It’s a problem the department has deployed hundreds of officers for in the past, including most recent years.
Monday, WAVE 3 News confirmed the officers who had reached out off the record weren’t only concerned about dancing, drinking and the streets being blocked. It was reported to WAVE 3 News other officers had to be called in from other divisions to help.
“If there was an emergency, EMT or firetrucks wasn’t going to be able to get through Broadway at all,” Johnson said.
After asking LMPD for the number of runs, it was confirmed three people were arrested Saturday for gun-related charges. A police report described one of the suspects as having an AR-15, and at one point, one suspect was firing shots through the sunroof of a car.
Jordan Thompson, Alvin Thomas and Twan Moore were arrested.
Louisville Metro Council President David James said the lack of police detail for a yearly occurrence is inexplicable.
"I didn't have an answer from the mayor or the chief's office as to why there wasn't one," he said. "But there should have been one."
LMPD said they were aware of possible activity on Broadway. They said they did have plans in place.
