Shively police investigating homicide

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man found shot just off Dixie Highway in Shively is being investigated as a homicide.
Lt. Col. Josh Myers, Assistant Chief of the Shively Police Department, said officers were called to the 1800 block of Gillette Ave. around 2:15 p.m. on a report that a man had been shot.
The victim, a man in his late 30s, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead after being taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Myers said several possible suspects were seen fleeing the area.
Anyone with information can call the Shively PD tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
