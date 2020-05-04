‘Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker’ debuts on Disney Plus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - May the 4th be with you. Star Wars fans can enjoy “Star Wars Day” at home with a new release on Disney Plus.
Disney released “Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker” on its streaming platform Monday.
The film was intended to be released after a seven-month window between its theatrical release around Christmas and its streaming debut, but the release was sped up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disney Plus will also debut the first episode of its eight-part docuseries about the making of the first Star Wars live-action television show “The Mandalorian."
The complete Skywalker Saga is available for streaming on Disney Plus.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.