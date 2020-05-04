Study: Louisville’s social distancing helped slow spread of COVID-19, city could start to reopen in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Social distancing measures successfully slowed the spread of COVID-19 and the city of Louisville may be able to gradually start reopening in June, according to a new a study.
The study titled, “Projecting the COVID-19 Weekly Deaths, Infections, and Hospitalizations for Jefferson County, Kentucky,” was conducted by the University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness.
The study looked at two potential social distancing scenarios and the projected number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths Louisville would see under each.
The study also showed predictions for each scenario week-by-week until Aug. 20.
While the study shows social distancing measures put in place in March helped slow the spread of COVID-19, it also states opening too quickly could lead to “as many as 900 more people in Louisville would die and about 2,000 more would be hospitalized by August.”
“We know from our modeling that decreasing the current social distancing measures without increased efforts to test, isolate, and do contact tracing can move us to an unstable path with increased hospitalization and infection trends that could be catastrophic,” Seyed Karimi, Ph.D., who co-authored the report, said.
To view the full report, click here.
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer extended the state of emergency to June 1.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.