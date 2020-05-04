Teen shot to death in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say a 15-year-old boy has died as the result of a homicide in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Officers called to 39th and Alford St. around 3:30 p.m found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the teen has not been released.
Police say they have no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.