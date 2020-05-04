Truckers treated to free meal in Henryville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Truckers at the Henryville rest stop on northbound I-65 were treated to a free meal thanks to a group of people in Southern Indiana.
Friends Kelly Norman and Terri Martinez organized the lunch.
Truckers were able to get anything that you’d get at a cookout for free.
“They are the unspoken heroes. Without the truck drivers, nobody would have anything," Kelly Norman told WAVE 3 News. "You wouldn’t have food. Medical wouldn’t have their supplies, we wouldn’t have our necessities of life.”
The meal included a sandwich, chips, a snack for later, and a slice of cake.
