Two-year-old killed in Elizabethtown Shooting

Elizabethtown, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown Police are investigating after a toddler was shot in Elizabethtown.
It happened around 4 PM Sunday evening. Elizabethtown Police Department was called to 1242 Woodland Dr. for a shooting.
Officers found a two-year-old male with a single gunshot wound. The child was quickly transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The child’s mother and father along with two other juvenile siblings were at the home when the shooting occurred.
Elizabethtown Police Department says the investigation is dynamic and long. No charges will be filed until the investigation is complete.
