Victim brought to hospital following shooting in Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metrosafe says one person was injured in a shooting in Lousville’s Russell neighborhood.
A Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News a shooting was reported at 10:44 p.m. near South 20th Street and West Madison, and one person was found by officers with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported via EMS to UofL Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not currently known.
Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD.
