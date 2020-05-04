Victim brought to hospital following shooting in Russell

A Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News a shooting was reported Monday night near South 20th Street and West Madison. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | May 4, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 11:43 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metrosafe says one person was injured in a shooting in Lousville’s Russell neighborhood.

A Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News a shooting was reported at 10:44 p.m. near South 20th Street and West Madison, and one person was found by officers with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported via EMS to UofL Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not currently known.

Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD.

