Victim of deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood identified by deputy coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.
The deputy coroner confirmed 42-year-old Tommy Tidwell died due to multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers were called to reports of a shooting on the 2600 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 11:45 p.m.
When officers arrived they found the victim, later identified as Tidwell, who had been shot and killed.
The homicide unit is continuing to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made at the moment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
