WANTED: People with excellent detective and interpersonal skills to track COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - By the time you develop symptoms for COVID-19, you may have already infected others. Finding those people and quickly is the job of a contact tracer.
Part detective, part therapist, a successful contact tracer can dive into the local population and stop the spread of a disease in its tracks.
Indiana just hired 500 to fight the coronavirus. Kentucky has plans for 700. Louisville Metro, the state's biggest population center has plans to hire between one and 200.
For a fast moving virus like COVID-19, speed is essential. Louisville health officials want their response time cut from days and weeks down to just 72 hours.
“Seventy-two hours is a very, very quick turnaround in terms of reaching all of our caseloads,” Rui Zhao, Communicable Disease Supervisor for Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness said. “But that's kind of the goal I personally want to be able to get.”
The city has not said when hiring will begin. But people skills will be a must.
In its Principles of Contact Tracing, the Centers for Disease Control said the job demands “excellent interpersonal, cultural sensitivity, and interviewing skills.”
“Something more relevant,” Zhao said, “would be, the Uber drivers and the Lyft drivers who you can have an easy conversation with.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.