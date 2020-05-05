Absentee ballot requests for Kentucky Primary now open in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County voters can now begin the process to request absentee ballots. That’s how most people will have to vote in the upcoming June 23 Kentucky Primary.
Nore Ghibaudy, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said registered voters can now go to the county clerks website to request a ballot application. Voters can chose “Medical Emergency - (COVID-19)” as the reason they are requesting an absentee ballot. Once it’s received, he said they’ll be sent a ballot in the mail to fill out and return.
“It’s going to be a different experience I think," Ghibaudy said. "You know, so many people are used to going to the almost 270 voting locations we have throughout the city. Of course, this is the first time that we’re not training 2,400 election officers to conduct this.”
Others across Kentucky will have to wait until all voters are sent a postcard around May 22, with voting instructions, and link to a statewide portal to request their ballot.
Most people will receive a party-specific ballot for the primary election. The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is May 26.
Ghibaudy said the absentee ballots will have the original May election date on them, but they are still good for the June primary.
“Not June 23rd, but that doesn’t mean the ballot is not good," he said. "It just means that Jefferson County, as well as the other counties, weren’t going to go spend a lot of money to redo all of the ballots they had ready for the first election. So, it saved the taxpayers a little money.”
More information about mail-in due dates and potential drop boxes will be released closer to the election.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.