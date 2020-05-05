Beshear announces largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, 300+ from one location

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday confirmed the state’s largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said about half of the 625 new cases are from Green River Correctional Facility. Three-hundred and nine, to be exact.
Kentucky’s case total has now reached 5,822.
The governor said Tuesdays are expected to bring larger numbers because Monday reporting doesn’t pick up all the data from the weekend.
The state is also reporting 14 new deaths, pushing the total to 275 fatalities related to the coronavirus.
Ninety-five of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County.
Beshear gave an update on coronavirus cases in the state’s longterm-care facilities, including 828 positive cases among residents and 331 staff members. One-hundred fifty-two deaths have been reported in such facilities.
Nearly 20 drive-thru testing sites are open across the state this week. The Kroger locations in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and Ashland tested more than 1,000 Kentuckians combined on Tuesday.
The other drive-thru testing sites open this week are in Boyd, Bracken, Calloway, Christian, Jessamine, Laurel, Mason, Montgomery, Oldham, Pendleton, Perry, Rowan, Trigg and Warren counties. Click here to find out the locations and how to sign up.
As he does each day, Beshear again shared some noteworthy statistics:
+ 61,013 Kentuckians have been tested
+ 1,603 have been hospitalized; 347 are currently hospitalized
+ 685 have been in an ICU; 189 are currently in an ICU
+ 2,058 residents have recovered
This story is being updated.
