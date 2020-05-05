Central Hardin High School records graduation ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Graduating seniors at Central Hardin High School put on their caps and gowns for a graduation ceremony.
On Tuesday, a tent was set up in the parking lot where students and their families could drive up and get their ceremonial diploma one at a time.
School officials recorded each student as they walked across the stage. They will edit each clip together to make a graduation video.
Students said it’s not the ceremony they expected, but they were happy to celebrate their accomplishments with family.
“I was honestly hoping for you know, a lot of people," Central Hardin senior Summer Paul said. “Me to be able to throw my hat up and just enjoy what everybody enjoyed, but it’s ok.”
The graduation recording will be broadcast on local cable May 23, the school’s original graduation date.
John Hardin High School and North Hardin will both do similar ceremonies.
