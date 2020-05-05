Clarksville BMV opens for appointments only

Branch schedules have been expanded from our standard schedule in an attempt to serve as many Hoosiers as possible each week. Currently, 55 branches are open Monday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm. We have instituted a number of in-branch changes to provide the safest possible environment for our customers and employees. Branch visits are available by appointment only and customers can only complete transactions which are not able to be completed online or at a BMV Connect kiosk. We have added Plexiglas barriers at each station and stations are cleaned between appointments. All BMV associates and customers are also required to follow social distancing best practices.