Clarksville BMV opens for appointments only

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - It was a rainy, cold and damp day, but it didn’t stop dozens of people from coming to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Clarksville for day two of the branch’s soft reopening.
“[I’ve been waiting] a month,” Indiana resident Dustin Yates said. "Total of a month, I’ve needed a new ID.”
But Yates and some others were stopped at the front door.
The Clarksville branch opened Monday, and only serviced people who had made appointments.
“They said that you got to basically make online appointments," Yates said. "So they’re not taking anybody. You can’t walk up and do what you’ve got to do, unless you can do it on the kiosk.”
Bonnie Riddle dealt with the same issue. Her car needs new tags and she wanted to acquire them Tuesday. She found out the hard way she needed to make an appointment to do that.
“It’s hard and I’ve tried to call the number and it doesn’t work," Riddle said. "So, it’s frustrating.”
Those who made an appointment and were allowed to enter the building had a much smoother ride. Social distancing was clearly in effect. Employees were wiping down counter tops and kiosks, wearing masks and sitting behind Plexiglas barriers, all in an effort to keep customers safe.
Customers told WAVE 3 News though they were frustrated at first, they understood why the changes were put in place.
“It’s kind of a pain in the butt, but you know, it is what it is," Yates said. “We got to make sure everybody’s safe out here.”
“Everything’s going to change and it’s probably hard on them as well," Riddle said.
In a statement to WAVE 3 News, BMV Director of Communications and Public Affairs Christine Meyer further explained the re-opening.
The statement reads:
"With 55 branches currently open and accepting appointments, we are working hard to get the rest of them open safely and quickly. Unfortunately, with this focus we will not have anyone available to participate in an interview. I hope the following information gives you everything you need. If you have follow up questions, please let me know.
The BMV provides critical service to Hoosiers. As part of Governor Holcomb’s plan to get Indiana Back on Track, it is essential Hoosiers can begin to conduct necessary in-person business with the BMV. We began offering services for new Commercial Driver’s License on April 6 to support the crucial food, resource, and agricultural supply lines. We have taken this next step to help Hoosiers complete transactions that cannot be done over the phone or online.
Branch schedules have been expanded from our standard schedule in an attempt to serve as many Hoosiers as possible each week. Currently, 55 branches are open Monday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm. We have instituted a number of in-branch changes to provide the safest possible environment for our customers and employees. Branch visits are available by appointment only and customers can only complete transactions which are not able to be completed online or at a BMV Connect kiosk. We have added Plexiglas barriers at each station and stations are cleaned between appointments. All BMV associates and customers are also required to follow social distancing best practices.
By Memorial Day, the BMV intends to have all of its branches open and accepting appointments. We have created a website specifically to help us communicate this information. You can view it here."
